Lovestation are a British electronic dance music group formed by Vicki Aspinall in 1989, who subsequently worked with co-producer David Morgan. Gospel singer-songwriter Lisa Hunt has also appeared on several Lovestation records. Active throughout the 1990s, they released their sole debut album, Soulsation in 2000, containing '90s hits such as "Love Come Rescue Me", "Shine on Me" and "Best of My Love".