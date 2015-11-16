Wolverine OrchestraFormed 1923. Disbanded 1924
Wolverine Orchestra
1923
Wolverine Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wolverines (also Wolverine Orchestra, Wolverines Orchestra, The Original Wolverines) were an American jazz band. They were one of the most successful territory bands of the American Midwest in the 1920s.
Wolverine Orchestra Tracks
Riverboat Shuffle
Hoagy Carmichael
Riverboat Shuffle
Riverboat Shuffle
Wolverine Orchestra Links
