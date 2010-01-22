Nikko Bailey (born April 23, 1986), better known by the stage name Neako is an American rapper, producer and songwriter. He released his debut album, The Rubix Cube: Red Edition, in 2007 on his own imprint World Team Olympics (currently LVLYSL). Gramercy Records in 2011, subsequently leaving the former in 2012. He released the mixtape The Number 23 in October 3, 2011. He is well known for his singles "LVL 2 X 10" and "Scanners" feat. Wiz Khalifa. Since the release of his mixtape, Neako gained increasing popularity collaborating with legends in the rap game from Bun B, Juicy J and Snoop Dogg to Currensy, Playboi Carti and Wiz Khalifa. In 2012 he released his first LP, an in-studio album titled T.A.T.T. (These Are The Times). He boasts an extensive catalogue of over 20 mixtapes and his music has appeared in films such as Mac & Devin Go to HIGHschool (2012) and Kid Cannabis (2014).

Neako is currently partnered up with King Konray Productions and will be releasing his album 432Hz on January 7, 2019.