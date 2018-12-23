Sam KellyFolk singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist. Born 21 August 1992
Sam Kelly
1992-08-21
Sam Kelly Performances & Interviews
Sam Kelly Tracks
Fairytale Of New York (live)
Wayfaring Stranger
SPOKES
Greenland Whale
Greenland Whale
The Keeper
The Keeper
Chasing Shadows
Chasing Shadows
Angeline the Baker
Angeline the Baker
The Close Shave
The Close Shave
When The Reivers Call
When The Reivers Call
The Jolly Waggoners
The Jolly Waggoners
The Golden Vanity
The Golden Vanity
Dullahan
Dullahan
Down by the Salley Gardens
Down by the Salley Gardens
Banish Misfortune
Banish Misfortune
Jolly Waggoners
Jolly Waggoners
The Golden Vanity
The Golden Vanity
Spokes
Spokes
Hickathrift
Hickathrift
The King's Shilling
The King's Shilling
Little Sadie
Little Sadie
Six Miners
Six Miners
