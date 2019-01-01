TunisianoBorn 19 May 1979
Tunisiano
Tunisiano Biography (Wikipedia)
Bachir Baccour (born 19 May 1979), better known by his stage name Tunisiano, is a French rapper. Prior to pursuing a solo career, he was a member of M, Sniper and other rap groups.
