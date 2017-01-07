Kree HarrisonAmerican Idol. Born 17 May 1990
Kree Harrison
1990-05-17
Kree Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Kree Annette Harrison (born May 17, 1990) is an American singer and musician, who was the runner-up on the twelfth season of American Idol.
Kree Harrison Tracks
The Time Ive Wasted
Outta My Mind
Something Else
Drinking For Two
Help Me Make It Through The Night
