Woody Herman & His Thundering Herd
Woody Herman & His Thundering Herd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4540269a-a85e-48c0-bcaa-fa5a8bc35d96
Tracks
Sort by
Light My Fire
Woody Herman, Woody Herman & Woody Herman & His Thundering Herd
Light My Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Light My Fire
Composer
Performer
Last played on
America Drinks & Goes Home
Woody Herman & His Thundering Herd
America Drinks & Goes Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
America Drinks & Goes Home
Last played on
Never Let Me Go
Woody Herman & His Thundering Herd
Never Let Me Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Let Me Go
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist