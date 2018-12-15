Any TroubleFormed 1978
Any Trouble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/453f1c84-4466-40f7-b360-c70869b505af
Any Trouble Biography (Wikipedia)
Any Trouble are a British rock band, originating from Crewe, England, best known for their early 1980s recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Any Trouble Tracks
Sort by
As Lovers Do
Any Trouble
As Lovers Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Lovers Do
Last played on
Yesterday's Love
Any Trouble
Yesterday's Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yesterday's Love
Last played on
Yesterday's Love (Radio 1 Session, 27 Feb 1980)
Any Trouble
Yesterday's Love (Radio 1 Session, 27 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Choice (Radio 1 Session, 27 Feb 1980)
Any Trouble
Second Choice (Radio 1 Session, 27 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls Are Always Right (Radio 1 Session, 27 Feb 1980)
Any Trouble
Girls Are Always Right (Radio 1 Session, 27 Feb 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turning Up the Night
Any Trouble
Turning Up the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turning Up the Night
Last played on
Girls Are Always Right
Any Trouble
Girls Are Always Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls Are Always Right
Last played on
Night Shift
Any Trouble
Night Shift
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Shift
Turning up The Heat
Any Trouble
Turning up The Heat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turning up The Heat
Growing Up
Any Trouble
Growing Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Growing Up
Follow That Car
Any Trouble
Follow That Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow That Car
Second Choice
Any Trouble
Second Choice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Choice
Imagination
Any Trouble
Imagination
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Imagination
Get You Off The Hook
Any Trouble
Get You Off The Hook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get You Off The Hook
Bible Belt
Any Trouble
Bible Belt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bible Belt
Valentine
Any Trouble
Valentine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valentine
Last played on
Glen Campbell
Any Trouble
Glen Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glen Campbell
Last played on
The Hurt (Demo)
Any Trouble
The Hurt (Demo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hurt (Demo)
Last played on
Romance
Any Trouble
Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Romance
Last played on
Yesterday's Love [Session Track]
Any Trouble
Yesterday's Love [Session Track]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yesterday's Love [Session Track]
Last played on
Any Trouble Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist