Telefon Tel Aviv is a New Orleans–derived, Chicago-based American electronic music act, formerly comprising Charles Cooper and Joshua Eustis. Since Cooper's accidental death in 2009, Telefon Tel Aviv has continued with Eustis as the sole official member. Eustis is also known for being a member of the most recent lineup of Puscifer and Nine Inch Nails' live performances.
Stay Away From Being Maybe
Telefon Tel Aviv
Stay Away From Being Maybe
Stay Away From Being Maybe
Whats The Use of Feet If You Havent Got Legs
Telefon Tel Aviv
Whats The Use of Feet If You Havent Got Legs
Immolate Yourself
Telefon Tel Aviv
Immolate Yourself
The Birds (Matthew Dear Remix)
Telefon Tel Aviv
The Birds (Matthew Dear Remix)
The Birds (Matthew Dear Remix)
The Birds
Telefon Tel Aviv
The Birds
The Birds
Immolate Yourself (Thomas Muller Burning Man Remix)
Telefon Tel Aviv
Immolate Yourself (Thomas Muller Burning Man Remix)
Map of What is Effortless
Telefon Tel Aviv
Map of What is Effortless
Map of What is Effortless
The Worst Thing in the World (Gaiser's Possibly the Universe remix)
Telefon Tel Aviv
The Worst Thing in the World (Gaiser's Possibly the Universe remix)
