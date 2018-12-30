The Souljazz OrchestraFormed 2002
The Souljazz Orchestra
2002
The Souljazz Orchestra is a Canadian musical group based in Ottawa that has toured Canada, the United States and Europe. Their music is a fusion of soul, jazz, funk, Afrobeat and Latin styles.
Tracks:
Kingdom Come
The Souljazz Orchestra
Kingdom Come
Agbara
The Souljazz Orchestra
Agbara
Greet The Dawn
The Souljazz Orchestra
Greet The Dawn
Sorrow Fly Away
The Souljazz Orchestra
Sorrow Fly Away
Lafunki
The Souljazz Orchestra
Lafunki
Harmagedon (6 Music Session, 25 Apr 2010)
The Souljazz Orchestra
Harmagedon (6 Music Session, 25 Apr 2010)
Recognise (6 Music Session, 25 Apr 2010)
The Souljazz Orchestra
Recognise (6 Music Session, 25 Apr 2010)
Negus Negast (6 Music Session, 25 Apr 2010)
The Souljazz Orchestra
Negus Negast (6 Music Session, 25 Apr 2010)
Mamaya (6 Music Session, 25 Apr 2010)
The Souljazz Orchestra
Mamaya (6 Music Session, 25 Apr 2010)
Kossa Kossa
The Souljazz Orchestra
Kossa Kossa
Dog Eat Dog
The Souljazz Orchestra
Dog Eat Dog
Is Yeelyel
The Souljazz Orchestra
Is Yeelyel
Aduna Jarul Naawo
The Souljazz Orchestra
Aduna Jarul Naawo
Oublier Pour Un Jour
The Souljazz Orchestra
Oublier Pour Un Jour
Under Burning Skies
The Souljazz Orchestra
Under Burning Skies
Negus Negast
The Souljazz Orchestra
Negus Negast
Mugambi
The Souljazz Orchestra
Mugambi
Bibinay
The Souljazz Orchestra
Bibinay
Courage
The Souljazz Orchestra
Courage
As The World Turns
The Souljazz Orchestra
As The World Turns
Ware Wa
The Souljazz Orchestra
Ware Wa
Bull's Eye
The Souljazz Orchestra
Bull's Eye
