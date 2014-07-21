Ali Ollie WoodsonBorn 12 October 1951. Died 30 May 2010
Ali Ollie Woodson
1951-10-12
Ali Ollie Woodson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ali-Ollie Woodson (born Ollie Creggett; September 12, 1951 – May 30, 2010) was an American R&B singer, musician, songwriter, keyboardist, drummer, and occasional actor best known for his twelve years with The Temptations alongside Otis Williams. He also worked with Aretha Franklin, Jean Carn, and Bill Pinkney.
