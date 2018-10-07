Matthew ArnoldPoet. Born 24 December 1822. Died 15 April 1888
Matthew Arnold
1822-12-24
Matthew Arnold Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Arnold (24 December 1822 – 15 April 1888) was an English poet and cultural critic who worked as an inspector of schools. He was the son of Thomas Arnold, the famed headmaster of Rugby School, and brother to both Tom Arnold, literary professor, and William Delafield Arnold, novelist and colonial administrator. Matthew Arnold has been characterised as a sage writer, a type of writer who chastises and instructs the reader on contemporary social issues.
