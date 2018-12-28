Angel Blu is a female dance music vocalist who was featured on the 2003 hit "True" by Jaimeson, which peaked at #4 on the UK Singles Chart in January 2003. Angel Blu also featured on "Take Control" along with CK, which charted at #14 in February 2004, and was featured on a number of dance compilation albums. "Take Control" also peaked at #20 on the Finnish singles chart.