Angel BluUK vocalist
Angel Blu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/453c3b75-8d99-473d-ac0a-0c0f8fa7caaf
Angel Blu Biography (Wikipedia)
Angel Blu is a female dance music vocalist who was featured on the 2003 hit "True" by Jaimeson, which peaked at #4 on the UK Singles Chart in January 2003. Angel Blu also featured on "Take Control" along with CK, which charted at #14 in February 2004, and was featured on a number of dance compilation albums. "Take Control" also peaked at #20 on the Finnish singles chart.
Angel Blu Tracks
True (feat. Angel Blu)
Jaimeson
True (feat. Angel Blu)
True (feat. Angel Blu)
Sing
Angel Blue
Sing
Sing
Ride On King Jesus
Hall Johnson
Ride On King Jesus
Ride On King Jesus
