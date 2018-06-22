Amy Jane Studt (born 22 March 1986) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. Growing up in a musical family, with her father a violinist and conductor who had toured with Roy Orbison, and her mother a pianist. Studt began writing music at the age of 6, teaching herself piano, guitar, and oboe. At 12 years old she contracted the rare bone disease osteomyelitis in her hip, leaving her bedridden. Studt used this time to hone her craft, and two years later, with the advice of her dad, she recorded her first 2 demo albums which would go on to get her signed to Polydor. Studt released her first single "Just a Little Girl" in July 2002. It was followed almost a year later by "Misfit", which came to be her highest charting single in the UK at Number 6. The same month her debut album False Smiles appeared selling over 260,000 copies going Gold. Late 2003 and early 2004 two more singles were released, "Under the Thumb" and "All I Wanna Do" respectively, but only to diminishing sales that caused Polydor to drop Studt in February 2004 all before her 18th birthday.