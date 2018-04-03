Foden’s BandFormed 1900
Foden’s Band
1900
Foden’s Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Foden's Band (originally Fodens Motor Works Band, and variants with sponsors' names) is a brass band from Sandbach in Cheshire. The band derives its name from the Foden manufacturer of trucks in Sandbach. Foden's Band are one of the top brass bands in the world; regularly appearing at the top of the "World of Brass – World Rankings" In 2012, Foden's became double winners of both the National Championships and the British Open.
Toccata from Suite Gothique
Léon Boëllmann
Toccata from Suite Gothique
Dance Sequence (Excerpt)
Jordan Robertson & Foden’s Band
Dance Sequence (Excerpt)
Euphonium Concerto (2nd Movement)
Philip Wilby
Trumpet Concerto
Alexander Arutiunian
Capriccio for Tuba and Band
Rodney Newton
Dance Sequence
Gareth Wood
The Lark In The Clear Air
Irish Traditional, Foden’s Band, Gordon Langford, Michael Fowles & Ross Dunne
Concerto for Trumpet
Harry James
Fantastic Polka for Trombone and Brass Band
Arthur Pryor
Whirlwind
Peter Graham
Prague (Rabbi Low creates the Golem)
Judith Bingham
Jubilance
William Himes
Fugue from Young Person's Guide To The Orchestra
Benjamin Britten
Diversions After Purcell
Purcell, Foden’s Band, Jonathan Bates & Robert Childs
12th Street Rag
Eubay Bowman, Foden’s Band, John Barber, Hall & Robert Childs
Memories Of A Lost Child
Ben Hollings, Foden’s Band & Robert Childs
Elfriede
George Swift, Foden’s Band, Gary Curtin, Catherall & Robert Childs
Polovtsian Dances
Alexander Borodin
Rhapsody for Trombone
Gordon Langford
Rhapsody For Trombone And Brass Band
Isobel Daws & Foden’s Band
Grand Fanfare
Giancarlo Castro d'Addona, Foden’s Band & Michael Fowles
Priere a Notre-Dame from Suite Gothique
Léon Boëllmann
Myfawny
Joseph Parry
Masque
Kenneth Hesketh
Prometheus Unbound
Granville Bantock
Gaudete
Trad, Foden’s Band, Stephen Roberts & Stephen Roberts
The Kingdom Triumphant
Eric Ball
Some Glad Sweet Day
Bernard Tovey, Bramwell Tovey, Foden’s Band & Bramwell Tovey
Candide
Leonard Bernstein
La Boda De Luis Alonso
Gimenez E
Deo Gloria
Bramwell Tovey
Salt Of The Earth (Movement 2)
Andy Scott
Starlight
Peter Meechan
Can You Read My Mind
John Williams
Pixie Dust
Richard Rock, Foden’s Band & Michael Fowler
Hungarian March
Hector Berlioz
Candide Overture
Leonard Bernstein
The Cossack
Rimmer, Foden’s Band & Elgar Howarth
Autumn Leaves
Kosma
Dance To Thi' Daddy
Foden’s Band
Moon River
Mancini, Foden’s Band, Fernie & Michael Fowler
La Boda De Luis Alonso
Foden’s Band
Get Happy
Foden’s Band
Brillante
Foden’s Band
Adagio from Spartacus
Foden’s Band
Singin' In The Rain
Foden’s Band
Autumn Leaves
John Barker
Draming Of The Masters (3rd Movement - Lower Neighbours)
Jens Lindemann
Amazing Grace
Jens Lindemann
Tarantella from Concertino for Flugel Horn
Foden’s Band
