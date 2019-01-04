AxwellBorn 18 December 1977
Axwell
1977-12-18
Axwell Biography
Axel Christofer Hedfors (born 18 December 1977), better known by his stage name Axwell, is a Swedish DJ, record producer, remixer and owner of Axtone Records. He is a member of Swedish House Mafia along with Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello. He is a two time DJ Awards winner and in 2013 he was placed 19th on the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJ Poll.
Axwell Tracks
Nobody Else
Nobody Else
I Found U
I Found U
On My Way
On My Way
I Found U (Remode)
Dancing Alone (Club Mix)
Dancing Alone (Club Mix)
Sweet Disposition (Axwell & Dirty South Remix)
Sweet Disposition (Axwell & Dirty South Remix)
Dancing Alone
Dancing Alone
Feel The Vibe (Til The Morning Comes)
I Found You (feat. Max'C)
I Found You (feat. Max'C)
In My Mind (Axwell Mix) (feat. Georgi Kay)
In My Mind (Axwell Mix) (feat. Georgi Kay)
I Found U
I Found U
I Found You
I Found You
I Love You (CID Remix) (feat. Kid Ink)
I Love You (CID Remix) (feat. Kid Ink)
Feel The Vibe
Feel The Vibe
Leave The World Behind (feat. Deborah Cox)
Leave The World Behind (feat. Deborah Cox)
Nothing But Love For You
Nothing But Love For You
Watch The Sunrise (feat. Steve Edwards)
Watch The Sunrise (feat. Steve Edwards)
I Found U (Willy Joy Remix)
I Found U (Willy Joy Remix)
Past BBC Events
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
24 Aug 2012
24
Aug
2012
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
Ibiza: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egzj3d
Ibiza 222
3 Aug 2012
3
Aug
2012
Ibiza: 2012
Ibiza 222
