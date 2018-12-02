Alfred DrakeBorn 7 October 1914. Died 25 July 1992
Alfred Drake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/453810ec-0d43-4c54-afe8-fc319119c4fb
Alfred Drake Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Drake (October 7, 1914 - July 25, 1992) was an American actor and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alfred Drake Tracks
Sort by
We Open In Venice
Patricia Morison
We Open In Venice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Open In Venice
Last played on
I Remember It Well
Alfred Drake
I Remember It Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Remember It Well
Last played on
People Will Say We're In Love
Joan Roberts
People Will Say We're In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
People Will Say We're In Love
Last played on
Oh What A Beautiful Mornin'
Alfred Drake
Oh What A Beautiful Mornin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh What A Beautiful Mornin'
Last played on
Oklahoma
Alfred Drake
Oklahoma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oklahoma
Last played on
Where Is The Life That Late I Led (Kiss Me Kate)
Alfred Drake
Where Is The Life That Late I Led (Kiss Me Kate)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oklahoma! Finale
Alfred Drake
Oklahoma! Finale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oklahoma! Finale
Last played on
Oklahoma
Alfred Drake
Oklahoma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oklahoma
Last played on
Blow High, Blow Low
Norman Treigle
Blow High, Blow Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow High, Blow Low
Last played on
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Gordon Macrae, Alfred Drake
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Performer
Last played on
Where Is The Life That Late I Led?
Ensemble & Alfred Drake
Where Is The Life That Late I Led?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Is The Life That Late I Led?
Performer
Last played on
We Open In Venice
Patricia Morrison
We Open In Venice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Open In Venice
Last played on
Wundebar (feat. Alfred Drake)
Patricia Morison
Wundebar (feat. Alfred Drake)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wundebar (feat. Alfred Drake)
Last played on
People Will Say We're In Love
Alfred Drake
People Will Say We're In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
People Will Say We're In Love
Last played on
The Surrey With The Fringe On The Top
Alfred Drake
The Surrey With The Fringe On The Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Olive Tree
Alfred Drake
The Olive Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Olive Tree
Last played on
And This Is My Beloved
Alfred Drake
And This Is My Beloved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where is the Life That Late I Led?
Alfred Drake
Where is the Life That Late I Led?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song of the Vagabonds from The Vagabond King
Alfred Drake
Song of the Vagabonds from The Vagabond King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alfred Drake Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist