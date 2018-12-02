Lotus Eater
Lotus Eater Tracks
The Fear
Lotus Eater
The Fear
The Fear
Last played on
Break It
Lotus Eater
Break It
Break It
Last played on
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
Lotus Eater, Parting Gift
Think Tank?, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
19
Jan
2019
Lotus Eater, Parting Gift and Pravitas
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
20
Jan
2019
Lotus Eater, Parting Gift
Exchange, Stoke On Trent, UK
21
Jan
2019
Lotus Eater, Parting Gift, Miscreant and A Hundred Crowns
The Maze, Nottingham, UK
24
Jan
2019
Lotus Eater, Last Ten Seconds of Life
Exchange, Bristol, UK
