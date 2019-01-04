Les Musiciens du LouvreFormed 1982
Les Musiciens du Louvre
1982
Les Musiciens du Louvre Biography (Wikipedia)
Les Musiciens du Louvre (literally The Musicians of the Louvre) is a French period instrument ensemble, formed in 1982. Originally based in Paris, since 1996 it has been based in the Couvent des Minimes in Grenoble. The Guardian considers it one of the best orchestras in the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Les Musiciens du Louvre Performances & Interviews
Les Musiciens du Louvre Tracks
Symphony No 101 in D major, 'Clock' (2nd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 101 in D major, 'Clock' (2nd mvt)
L'Arlésienne Suite No 2
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne Suite No 2
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 No 1
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 No 1
Ballet music from Idomeneo
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ballet music from Idomeneo
Symphony No 103 in E flat major, 'Drum Roll' (2nd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 103 in E flat major, 'Drum Roll' (2nd mvt)
Armide: Overture
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Armide: Overture
Act 2 No 10 Déclaration: Dites lui qu'on l'a remarqué
Jacques Offenbach
Act 2 No 10 Déclaration: Dites lui qu'on l'a remarqué
Giusti cieli! Eterni Dei!, from 'L'innocenza giustificata'
Giuseppe Maria Orlandini
Giusti cieli! Eterni Dei!, from 'L'innocenza giustificata'
Dopo notte, from 'Ariodante, HWV 33'
George Frideric Handel
Dopo notte, from 'Ariodante, HWV 33'
Alto Giove, from 'Il Polifemo'
Nicola Porpora
Alto Giove, from 'Il Polifemo'
Fuga and Grave in G minor
Johann Adolf Hasse
Fuga and Grave in G minor
Come nave in ria tempesta, from 'Semiramide regina dell'Assiria, INP 78'
Nicola Porpora
Come nave in ria tempesta, from 'Semiramide regina dell'Assiria, INP 78'
Cara sposa, amante cara, from 'Rinaldo, HWV 7'
George Frideric Handel
Cara sposa, amante cara, from 'Rinaldo, HWV 7'
Dopo d'aver perduto il caro bene... Ho perso il caro ben
George Frideric Handel
Dopo d'aver perduto il caro bene... Ho perso il caro ben
Vanne nel vicin Tempio...Fremer da lungi io sento
Nicola Porpora
Vanne nel vicin Tempio...Fremer da lungi io sento
Violin Concerto in B flat, HWV 288
George Frideric Handel
Violin Concerto in B flat, HWV 288
Venti, turbini, prestate, from 'Rinaldo, HWV 7'
George Frideric Handel
Venti, turbini, prestate, from 'Rinaldo, HWV 7'
Il piè s'allontana, from 'L'Angelica, INP 9
Nicola Porpora
Il piè s'allontana, from 'L'Angelica, INP 9
Overture to 'Agrippina, HWV 6; Abbrucio, avvampo e fremo, from 'Rinaldo, HWV 7
George Frideric Handel
Overture to 'Agrippina, HWV 6; Abbrucio, avvampo e fremo, from 'Rinaldo, HWV 7
Ah! Dans ce bois (Orphée et Eurydice)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Ah! Dans ce bois (Orphée et Eurydice)
The Flying Dutchman (Overture)
Richard Wagner
The Flying Dutchman (Overture)
Chaconne (Dardanus - suite)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Chaconne (Dardanus - suite)
Iphigénie en Tauride: Accompagnato & Aria (after Gigue from Partita BWV 825)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Iphigénie en Tauride: Accompagnato & Aria (after Gigue from Partita BWV 825)
Symphony No 95 in C minor (4th mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 95 in C minor (4th mvt)
Sonate en symphonie in B flat major, Op 3 No 3
Jean-Joseph de Mondonville
Sonate en symphonie in B flat major, Op 3 No 3
Te Deum, H.146
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum, H.146
Così fan tutte, K 588 (Act 2)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Così fan tutte, K 588 (Act 2)
Così fan tutte, K 588 (Act 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Così fan tutte, K 588 (Act 1)
Les caractères de la danse
Jean‐Féry Rebel
Les caractères de la danse
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 3 No 3
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 3 No 3
Danse des Sauvages (Les Indes galantes)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Danse des Sauvages (Les Indes galantes)
Dardanus - Prelude et Air 'Lieux Funestes'
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Dardanus - Prelude et Air 'Lieux Funestes'
Water music - suite in D major HWV.349
George Frideric Handel
Water music - suite in D major HWV.349
Cantata No.170 "Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust" (BWV.170)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No.170 "Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust" (BWV.170)
Dardanus (Tambourins 1 and 2)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Dardanus (Tambourins 1 and 2)
Allez, Jeune Guerrier (Dardanus)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Allez, Jeune Guerrier (Dardanus)
Les Boréades - Act 4, Sc 4, Entrée de Polymnie
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Boréades - Act 4, Sc 4, Entrée de Polymnie
Two arias from the opera 'Ariodante'
George Frideric Handel
Two arias from the opera 'Ariodante'
Les fées du Rhin (Grand valse)
Jacques Offenbach
Les fées du Rhin (Grand valse)
Concerto Grosso in D major, Op 3 No 6
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in D major, Op 3 No 6
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (4th mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (4th mvt)
Water music - suite in G major HWV.350
George Frideric Handel
Water music - suite in G major HWV.350
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-29T22:52:17
29
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 70
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-10T22:52:17
10
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 70
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-06T22:52:17
6
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
