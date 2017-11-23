Greta Isaac
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04w941r.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/452d573b-7b2e-4f95-b63d-96abf169ddce
Greta Isaac Performances & Interviews
- Greta Isaacs Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z52qy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z52qy.jpg2015-08-09T12:52:00.000ZNew BBC Introducing star Greta Isaac performs live, including a stunning cover of Little Mixhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02z52r6
Greta Isaacs Live in Session
Greta Isaac Tracks
Sort by
Troi Fy Myd I Ben I Lawr
Greta Isaac
Troi Fy Myd I Ben I Lawr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w941r.jpglink
Troi Fy Myd I Ben I Lawr
Last played on
Clywch Lu'r Nef
Mei Gwynedd & Greta Isaac
Clywch Lu'r Nef
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w941r.jpglink
Clywch Lu'r Nef
Performer
Last played on
Y Bennod Olaf
Greta Isaac
Y Bennod Olaf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w941r.jpglink
Y Bennod Olaf
Last played on
Wy Ar Lwy (feat. Greta Isaac)
Aled Rheon
Wy Ar Lwy (feat. Greta Isaac)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcqcg.jpglink
Wy Ar Lwy (feat. Greta Isaac)
Last played on
Sgwennu Stori (feat. Greta Isaac)
Gildas
Sgwennu Stori (feat. Greta Isaac)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lt63w.jpglink
Sgwennu Stori (feat. Greta Isaac)
Last played on
Undone
Greta Isaac
Undone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w941r.jpglink
Undone
Last played on
DOWN BY THE WATER
Greta Isaac
DOWN BY THE WATER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w941r.jpglink
DOWN BY THE WATER
Last played on
Tied
Greta Isaac
Tied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hnx9r.jpglink
Tied
Last played on
Feet Up Off The Ground
Greta Isaac
Feet Up Off The Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w941r.jpglink
Feet Up Off The Ground
Last played on
Undone (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Greta Isacc
Undone (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Undone (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Performer
Sanctify (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Greta Isacc
Sanctify (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sanctify (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Performer
Tied (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Greta Isacc
Tied (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tied (Live From The Biggest Weekend Build Up)
Performer
Playlists featuring Greta Isaac
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg5j5v/acts/a2cmzc
Hyde Park
2015-09-13T22:42:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p030sfl5.jpg
13
Sep
2015
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2015
Hyde Park
Latest Greta Isaac News
Greta Isaac Links
Back to artist