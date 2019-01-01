Masterboy is a German musical group best known in Europe for the songs "Feel the Heat of the Night," "Anybody", "I Got to Give It Up", "Generation of Love", "Everybody Needs Somebody" and "Is This the Love."

In 2013, after 10 years since their break up, the "Golden Trio" (Trixi Delgado, Tommy Schleh, and Enrico Zabler) of Masterboy has come back to perform at different '90s revival shows, with former vocalist Linda Rocco joining them occasionally. A new single is scheduled for release in 2017.