Vic HoylandBorn 11 December 1945
Vic Hoyland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-12-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4529ef37-9e5c-4d63-8c5c-abb8096d1058
Vic Hoyland Biography (Wikipedia)
Vic Hoyland (born 11 December 1945) is an English composer.
He was born in Wombwell, Yorkshire, England.
Educated at Hull and York universities (where he completed his PhD), Hoyland was Haywood Fellow at the University of Birmingham where he became Professor in Composition until his retirement in 2011. He now lives in the North Yorkshire moors.
Influenced by Luciano Berio and Franco Donatoni, Hoyland has composed pieces for the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the Arditti Quartet and the Lindsay String Quartet. A CD of two orchestral works, Vixen and In Transit, featuring the BBC Symphony Orchestra under Martyn Brabbins was released by NMC in 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vic Hoyland Tracks
Sort by
Vixen
Vic Hoyland
Vixen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Vixen
Last played on
Back to artist