Reuben WilsonBorn 9 April 1935
Reuben Wilson
1935-04-09
Reuben Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Reuben Wilson (born April 9, 1935) is a jazz organist. He performs soul jazz and acid jazz, and is best known for his title track "Got to Get Your Own".
He was born in Mounds, Oklahoma and his family moved to Pasadena when he was 5. He played in Los Angeles with drummer Al Bartee, then moved to New York to begin a recording career. In addition to playing with jazz musicians Melvin Sparks and Willis Jackson, Wilson led the local band Wildare Express. He remains an active musician, and still resides in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
We're in love
Reuben Wilson
We're in love
We're in love
Last played on
Inner City Blues
Reuben Wilson
Inner City Blues
Inner City Blues
Last played on
Got To Get Your Own
Reuben Wilson
Got To Get Your Own
Got To Get Your Own
Last played on
Inner City Blues
Reuben Wilson And The Cost Of Living
Inner City Blues
Inner City Blues
Performer
Last played on
Hold On, I'm Coming
Reuben Wilson
Hold On, I'm Coming
Ronnie's Bonnie
Reuben Wilson
Ronnie's Bonnie
Ronnie's Bonnie
Last played on
Reuben Wilson
Inner City Blues
Reuben Wilson
Reuben Wilson
Performer
Last played on
Bambu
Reuben Wilson
Bambu
Bambu
Last played on
I'll Take You There
Reuben Wilson
I'll Take You There
I'll Take You There
Last played on
Bambu
Reuben Wilson
Bambu
Bambu
Last played on
Blue Mode
Reuben Wilson
Blue Mode
Blue Mode
Last played on
Knock On Wood
Reuben Wilson
Knock On Wood
Knock On Wood
Last played on
Superfly
Reuben Wilson
Superfly
Superfly
Last played on
Tight Money
Reuben Wilson
Tight Money
Tight Money
Last played on
'Mr Big Stuff"
Reuben Wilson
'Mr Big Stuff"
'Mr Big Stuff"
Last played on
What The People Gon' Say
Reuben Wilson
What The People Gon' Say
'In The Booth, In The Back, In The Corner, In The Dark
Reuben Wilson
'In The Booth, In The Back, In The Corner, In The Dark
