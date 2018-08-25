The EarlsUS doo wop group led by Larry Chance. Formed 1961
The Earls
1961
The Earls Biography (Wikipedia)
The Earls, sometimes credited as Larry Chance and the Earls, were a popular recording group from the 1960s formed in The Bronx, New York. In 1962, their single "Remember Then" was a hit, and "Life Is But a Dream," "Never" and "I Believe" also charted. As the oldies revival scene started a strong run in the early 1970s and 1980s, the Earls became one of the most requested groups in the doo-wop genre. They are still actively performing and remain on the oldies circuit.
Other recordings included "Looking For My Baby" and "Kissing." Albums included Remember Me Baby, The Earls: Today, The Earls - Live, Earl Change, and Streets of the Bronx.
The Earls Tracks
Remember Then
The Earls
Remember Then
Remember Then
Our Day Will Come
The Earls
Our Day Will Come
Our Day Will Come
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Earls, Bloody Knees and Kynch
The Soundhouse, Leicester, UK
5
May
2019
Earls, Metronomy, Doe, Black Honey, The Sherlocks, Ibibio Sound Machine, Decade, Can't Swim, Rozi Plain, Crows, Life, Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Jamie Lenman, JOHN, Blood Youth, CHILDCARE, Orchards, Anatomy, DREAM STATE (UK), Petrol Girls, Hotel Lux, Lice, Saint Agnes, Heavy Lungs, Dark Dark Horse, Magique, Fivehead, Yr Poetry, Rich List and sweetbellechobaby
Unknown venue, Leicester, UK
