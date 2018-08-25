The Earls, sometimes credited as Larry Chance and the Earls, were a popular recording group from the 1960s formed in The Bronx, New York. In 1962, their single "Remember Then" was a hit, and "Life Is But a Dream," "Never" and "I Believe" also charted. As the oldies revival scene started a strong run in the early 1970s and 1980s, the Earls became one of the most requested groups in the doo-wop genre. They are still actively performing and remain on the oldies circuit.

Other recordings included "Looking For My Baby" and "Kissing." Albums included Remember Me Baby, The Earls: Today, The Earls - Live, Earl Change, and Streets of the Bronx.