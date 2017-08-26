Ian Zachary Broudie (born 4 August 1958) is an English singer-songwriter, musician and record producer from Liverpool, England. After emerging from the post-punk scene in Liverpool in the late 1970s as a member of Big in Japan, Broudie went on to produce albums (sometimes under the name Kingbird) for artists including Echo & the Bunnymen, The Fall, The Coral, The Zutons, The Subways and many others.

Around 1989, he began writing and recording under the name Lightning Seeds, releasing the album Cloudcuckooland through Rough Trade on the independent label Ghetto Records, and eventually putting together a live touring band in 1994. Lightning Seeds achieved great commercial success throughout the 1990s. In 2004, Broudie released an album titled Tales Told under his own name. The Lightning Seeds reformed in 2006 and released their sixth studio album Four Winds in 2009.