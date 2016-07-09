Ignasi Terraza (born 14 July 1962) is a Catalan jazz pianist. Blind from the age of 10, he currently leads his own jazz trio playing both standards and tunes composed by himself and the band members, Frenchmen Pierre Boussaguet on bass and Jean Pierre Derouard on drums. The trio has toured Spain, Portugal, France and Switzerland.

Terraza was born in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. With a degree in Computer Engineering, after three years dividing his time between his profession and music, he decided to dedicate himself entirely to jazz in 1983, accompanying vocalists such as Kalil Wilson, Charmin Michelle, Randy Greer, Michelle McCain, Lavelle or Stacey Kent, and jazz musicians Frank Wess, Jesse Davis, Gene "The Mighty Flea" Conners, Teddy Edwards, Ted Curson, Spike Robinson, Ralph Lalama or Brad Leali.

Apart from the current line-up, his own trios and quartets have included bassists Mario Rossy, Javier Colina, Jules Bekoko and Horacio Fumero, among others, and Gregory Hutchinson, Walter Perkins, Bobby Durham, Peer Wyboris, Jo Krause, Esteve Pi or Julian Vaughn on drums.