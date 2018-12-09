Cara LuftBorn 27 May 1974
Cara Luft
1974-05-27
Cara Luft Biography (Wikipedia)
Cara Luft is a Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist and clawhammer banjo player, and founding member of the Canadian folk trio The Wailin' Jennys. She returned to her solo career in 2005.
Cara Luft Tracks
He Moved Through the Fair
Cara Luft
He Moved Through the Fair
He Moved Through the Fair
The Ploughboy And The Cockney
Cara Luft
The Ploughboy And The Cockney
The Ploughboy And The Cockney
Only Love Can Save Me
Cara Luft
Only Love Can Save Me
Time Wanders On
Bella Hardy
Time Wanders On
Time Wanders On
LORD ROSLYN'S DAUGHTER
Cara Luft
LORD ROSLYN'S DAUGHTER
LORD ROSLYN'S DAUGHTER
Idaho
Cara Luft
Idaho
Idaho
Bring 'Em All In
Cara Luft
Bring 'Em All In
Bring 'Em All In
It's Gonna Be Alright
Cara Luft
It's Gonna Be Alright
Bye Bye Love
Cara Luft
Bye Bye Love
Bye Bye Love
Dallaire
Cara Luft
Dallaire
Dallaire
Black Water side
Cara Luft
Black Water side
Black Water side
Portland Town
Cara Luft
Portland Town
Portland Town
My Darling One
Cara Luft
My Darling One
My Darling One
Charged
Cara Luft
Charged
Charged
Wileox
Cara Luft
Wileox
Wileox
There's A Train
Cara Luft
There's A Train
There's A Train
