Lawrence LucieBorn 18 December 1907. Died 14 August 2009
Lawrence Lucie
1907-12-18
Lawrence Lucie Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Lucie (December 18, 1907 – August 14, 2009) was an American jazz guitarist.
Lawrence Lucie Tracks
Dinah Lou
Henry “Red” Allen
Lovin' Mama Blues
Pete Johnson
