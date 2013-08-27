Calvin KeysJazz guitarist/composer. Born 6 February 1943
Calvin Keys
1943-02-06
Calvin Keys Biography (Wikipedia)
Calvin Keys is an American jazz guitarist, known for the several albums he released for Black Jazz Records.
Keys has performed and recorded with Ray Charles, Ahmad Jamal, John Handy, Bobby Hutcherson, Eddie Marshall, Sonny Stitt, Pharoah Sanders, Joe Henderson and Leon Williams.
Calvin Keys Tracks
Shawn-Neeq
Calvin Keys
Shawn-Neeq
Shawn-Neeq
