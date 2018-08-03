Maxim Dmitrievich ShostakovichConductor and pianist, son of the composer. Born 10 May 1938
Maxim Dmitrievich Shostakovich (Russian: Макси́м Дми́триевич Шостако́вич; born 10 May 1938 in Leningrad) is a Russian conductor and pianist. He is the second child of the composer Dmitri Shostakovich and Nina Varzar.
Since 1975, he has conducted and popularised many of his father's lesser-known works.
He was educated at the Moscow and Leningrad Conservatories where he studied with Igor Markevitch and Otto-Werner Mueller before becoming chief conductor of the Union Radio and TV Symphony Orchestra. While he was principal conductor of the Moscow Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra, he conducted the premiere of his father's 15th Symphony. On 12 April 1981, he defected to West Germany, and then later settled in the United States. After spells conducting the New Orleans Symphony Orchestra and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra he returned to St. Petersburg. In 1992, he made an acclaimed recording of the Myaskovsky Cello Concerto with Julian Lloyd Webber and the London Symphony Orchestra for Philips Classics.
Romance (The Gadfly)
Cello Concerto No.1 - last movement
Pirogov, Op 76a (Waltz)
Ballet Suite No. 3 - Waltz
Romance (The Gadfly)
Piano Concerto No 2 in F major, Op 102 (2nd mvt)
Ballet Suite No. 3 arr. Atovmyan (extract)
Ballet Suite No. 3, Arr. Atovmyan [1952]
Concerto for Piano, Trumpet, and Strings Op. 35 - 1st mvt
The Hebrides Overture (Fingal's Cave)
2nd movment Andante from Piano Concerto No 2 in F (feat. I Musici de Montréal & Maxim Dmitrievich Shostakovich)
Concerto no. 1 in A minor Op.77 for violin and orchestra
