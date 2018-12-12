Open Mike EagleBorn 14 November 1980
Open Mike Eagle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gl7p6.jpg
1980-11-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4508a423-daaa-4d43-a839-aa1a9be88a9c
Open Mike Eagle Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael W. Eagle II (born November 14, 1980), better known by his stage name Open Mike Eagle, is an American hip hop artist and comedian. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, he is now based in Los Angeles, California, where he is a member of the hip hop collective Project Blowed. He is also a member of Thirsty Fish and Swim Team.
Open Mike Eagle Tracks
No Snare
Pan Amsterdam
No Snare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
No Snare
Last played on
Very Much Money (Ice King Dream)
Open Mike Eagle
Very Much Money (Ice King Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
Very Much Money (Ice King Dream)
Last played on
Hymnal
Open Mike Eagle
Hymnal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
Hymnal
Last played on
95 Radios
Open Mike Eagle
95 Radios
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
95 Radios
Last played on
Legendary iron Hood
Open Mike Eagle
Legendary iron Hood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
Legendary iron Hood
Last played on
95 Radios (feat. Has-Lo)
Open Mike Eagle
95 Radios (feat. Has-Lo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
95 Radios (feat. Has-Lo)
Last played on
Admitting The Endorphin Addiction
Open Mike Eagle
Admitting The Endorphin Addiction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
Admitting The Endorphin Addiction
Last played on
Ziggy Starfish
Open Mike Eagle
Ziggy Starfish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
Ziggy Starfish
Last played on
Ziggy Starfish (Anxiety Raps) [feat. Gold Panda]
Open Mike Eagle
Ziggy Starfish (Anxiety Raps) [feat. Gold Panda]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
Another One of Mine
Charley D. and Milo
Another One of Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
Another One of Mine
Last played on
Celebrity Reduction Prayer
Open Mike Eagle
Celebrity Reduction Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
Celebrity Reduction Prayer
Last played on
Nightmare
Open Mike Eagle
Nightmare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl7p6.jpglink
Nightmare
Last played on
