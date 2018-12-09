GunLate eighties Scottish hard rock band. Formed 1987
Gun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033dyf4.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4507dabf-b525-4969-8d8a-c0fcf52f83b4
Gun Biography (Wikipedia)
Gun is a hard rock band from Glasgow, Scotland. They are best known for the song "Better Days" as well as their cover of Cameo's "Word Up!".
Gun Performances & Interviews
- GUN - Better Dayshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05n84wz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05n84wz.jpg2017-11-16T15:04:35.000ZGUN perform their 1989 hit live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05n842x
GUN - Better Days
- Gun - Extended Interview and Session with Bily Sloanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fd50l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fd50l.jpg2017-09-09T21:00:00.000ZInterview and session from Scottish band Gunhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fcqx0
Gun - Extended Interview and Session with Bily Sloan
Gun Tracks
Sort by
Race With The Devil
Gun
Race With The Devil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Race With The Devil
Last played on
Word Up
Gun
Word Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Word Up
Last played on
Better Days
Gun
Better Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Better Days
Last played on
Can't Get Any Lower
Gun
Can't Get Any Lower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Can't Get Any Lower
Last played on
Take Me Down
Gun
Take Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Take Me Down
Last played on
Favourite Pleasures (session track)
Gun
Favourite Pleasures (session track)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Favourite Pleasures (session track)
Last played on
Shame On You (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
Gun
Shame On You (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Better Days (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
Gun
Better Days (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Tragic Heroes (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
Gun
Tragic Heroes (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Crying Over You
Gun
Crying Over You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Crying Over You
Last played on
Break The Silence
Gun
Break The Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Break The Silence
Last played on
The Boy Who Fooled The World
Gun
The Boy Who Fooled The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
The Boy Who Fooled The World
Last played on
Favourite Pleasures (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
Gun
Favourite Pleasures (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Boy Who Fooled The World (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
Gun
Boy Who Fooled The World (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Don't Say It's Over (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
Gun
Don't Say It's Over (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Word Up (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
Gun
Word Up (The Quay Sessions, 16th November 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Silent Lovers
Gun
Silent Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Silent Lovers
Last played on
Everyone's A Winner
Gun
Everyone's A Winner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0323zj1.jpglink
Everyone's A Winner
Last played on
She Knows
Gun
She Knows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
She Knows
Last played on
Favourite Pleasures
Gun
Favourite Pleasures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dyf4.jpglink
Favourite Pleasures
Last played on
