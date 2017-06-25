Pacific Symphony is a symphony orchestra located in Orange County, California. The orchestra performs at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, part of Segerstrom Center for the Arts (formerly the Orange County Performing Arts Center) in Costa Mesa, California. From 1987-2016, the orchestra's Summer Festival concerts took place at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater (previously known as "Irvine Meadows Amphitheater") in Irvine, California.

Carl St.Clair has been the orchestra's Music Director since 1990.