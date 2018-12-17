ThreatmanticsCardiff three-piece
Threatmantics
Threatmantics Biography (Wikipedia)
Threatmantics are a band from Cardiff, Wales. The band's current members are Heddwyn Davies (vocals, viola), Andrew Lewis (guitar), Gareth Middleton (bass) and Huw Alun Davies (drums). Their first album Upbeat Love was recorded whilst the band was still a three-piece (Heddwyn, Ceri & Huw) and was released by Domino Records' subsidiary label Double Six Records on 3 November 2008. Stereogum named Threatmantics a Band To Watch on 13 November 2008. The band's long-awaited second album, Kid McCoy, was released in late 2012. The singles from it got heavy airplay on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru and were also played on BBC Radio 6 Music. DJ Adam Walton included "Esgryn" on his "Best of 2012" list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Threatmantics Tracks
Sali Mali
Threatmantics
Sali Mali
Sali Mali
Esgyrn
Threatmantics
Esgyrn
Esgyrn
Don't Care
Threatmantics
Don't Care
Don't Care
Shotgun Billy
Threatmantics
Shotgun Billy
Shotgun Billy
Appletree
Threatmantics
Appletree
Appletree
Archaeopteryx
Threatmantics
Archaeopteryx
Archaeopteryx
Don't Carry
Threatmantics
Don't Carry
Don't Carry
Dopamundo
Threatmantics
Dopamundo
Dopamundo
Estyn
Threatmantics
Estyn
Estyn
