Threatmantics are a band from Cardiff, Wales. The band's current members are Heddwyn Davies (vocals, viola), Andrew Lewis (guitar), Gareth Middleton (bass) and Huw Alun Davies (drums). Their first album Upbeat Love was recorded whilst the band was still a three-piece (Heddwyn, Ceri & Huw) and was released by Domino Records' subsidiary label Double Six Records on 3 November 2008. Stereogum named Threatmantics a Band To Watch on 13 November 2008. The band's long-awaited second album, Kid McCoy, was released in late 2012. The singles from it got heavy airplay on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru and were also played on BBC Radio 6 Music. DJ Adam Walton included "Esgryn" on his "Best of 2012" list.