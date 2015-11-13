Terry CallierBorn 24 May 1945. Died 27 October 2012
Terry Callier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwvw.jpg
1945-05-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44fd61e1-119c-479e-8301-8ac5c77148bf
Terry Callier Biography (Wikipedia)
Terrence Orlando "Terry" Callier (May 24, 1945 – October 27, 2012) was an American jazz, soul, and folk guitarist and singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terry Callier Tracks
Sort by
I Just Cant Help Myself
Terry Callier
I Just Cant Help Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
I Just Cant Help Myself
Last played on
Ordinary Joe
Terry Callier
Ordinary Joe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Ordinary Joe
Last played on
Timepiece / No One Has To Tell You / Build A World Of Love
Terry Callier
Timepiece / No One Has To Tell You / Build A World Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Live With Me (feat. Terry Callier)
Massive Attack
Live With Me (feat. Terry Callier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j4rmq.jpglink
Live With Me (feat. Terry Callier)
Last played on
Ordinary Joe
Terry Callier
Ordinary Joe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Ordinary Joe
Last played on
Occasional Rain
Terry Callier
Occasional Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Occasional Rain
Last played on
Keep Your Heart Right
Terry Callier
Keep Your Heart Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Keep Your Heart Right
Last played on
Lover
Terry Callier
Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Lover
Last played on
Caravan of Love
Terry Callier
Caravan of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Caravan of Love
Last played on
Golden Apples of the Sun
Terry Callier
Golden Apples of the Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Golden Apples of the Sun
Last played on
I Don't Want to See Myself (Without You)
Terry Callier
I Don't Want to See Myself (Without You)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
I Don't Want to See Myself (Without You)
Last played on
Dancing Girl
Terry Callier
Dancing Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Dancing Girl
What Color Is Love?
Terry Callier
What Color Is Love?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
What Color Is Love?
You're Gonna Miss Your Candyman
Terry Callier
You're Gonna Miss Your Candyman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Sign Of The Times
Terry Callier
Sign Of The Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Sign Of The Times
Last played on
Timepeace (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2008)
Terry Callier
Timepeace (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Timepeace (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2008)
Last played on
Lookin' Out (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2008)
Terry Callier
Lookin' Out (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Lookin' Out (6 Music Session, 17 Mar 2008)
Last played on
Lazarus Man
Terry Callier
Lazarus Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
Lazarus Man
Last played on
You Don't Care
Terry Callier
You Don't Care
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
You Don't Care
Last played on
I'd Rather Be With You
Terry Callier
I'd Rather Be With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
I'd Rather Be With You
Last played on
Love Theme From Spartacus
Terry Callier
Love Theme From Spartacus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
And I Love Her
Terry Callier
And I Love Her
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
And I Love Her
Last played on
What You Gonna Do (About Me)?
Terry Callier
What You Gonna Do (About Me)?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
What You Gonna Do (About Me)?
Last played on
No More Blues
Terry Callier
No More Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwvw.jpglink
No More Blues
Last played on
Playlists featuring Terry Callier
Latest Terry Callier News
Terry Callier Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist