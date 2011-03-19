SparkEnglish Female Singer-Songwriter. Born 4 January 1992
Spark Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Sparkle Morgan (born 4 January 1992; formerly known as Spark), is an English singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spark Tracks
Crave
Crave
Last played on
Crave (Adeptus remix)
Revolving (Streets Remix)
Revolving (Streets Remix)
Last played on
Revolving
Revolving
Last played on
Revolving (Kissy Klub Version)
Revolving (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Revolving (Ramadanman Remix)
Revolving (Ramadanman Remix)
Last played on
Shut Out The Moon
Shut Out The Moon
Last played on
