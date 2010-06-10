Professor X90s US conscious hip hop artist Lumumba Robert Carson. Born 4 August 1956. Died 17 March 2006
Professor X
1956-08-04
Professor X Biography (Wikipedia)
Lumumba Carson (August 4, 1956 – March 17, 2006), known by his stage names Baba Professor X the Overseer, Professor X, or PXO was born the son of Brooklyn-based activist Sonny Carson.
Carson was a founding member of the hip hop group X Clan and was featured in nearly all songs on the albums To the East, Blackwards (1990) and Xodus (1992), right before the group went on hiatus. He released two solo albums:Years of the 9, on the Blackhand Side (1990) and Puss 'N Boots (The Struggle Continues...) (1993).
Carson died from complications associated with spinal meningitis in 2006.
He has left behind two daughters, Amanimelele Carson and Hebhyanza Wilkins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
