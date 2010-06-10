Lumumba Carson (August 4, 1956 – March 17, 2006), known by his stage names Baba Professor X the Overseer, Professor X, or PXO was born the son of Brooklyn-based activist Sonny Carson.

Carson was a founding member of the hip hop group X Clan and was featured in nearly all songs on the albums To the East, Blackwards (1990) and Xodus (1992), right before the group went on hiatus. He released two solo albums:Years of the 9, on the Blackhand Side (1990) and Puss 'N Boots (The Struggle Continues...) (1993).

Carson died from complications associated with spinal meningitis in 2006.

He has left behind two daughters, Amanimelele Carson and Hebhyanza Wilkins.