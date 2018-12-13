Glasgow-based Gaelic folk group Na h-Òganaich (Scottish Gaelic for 'the young ones' though often translated as 'young blood' ) formed early in 1971, following a concert in Dunoon where Mod Gold Medallist singer Margaret MacLeod first met guitarist Noel Eadie. Margaret casually mentioned that her brother Donnie was learning guitar, so a decision was made to form a trio to enter the Folk Group competition at the Royal National Mòd.

A friend from the Isle of Lewis, Donnie MacLean, was working with the BBC and introduced them to recordings of the little-known Melbost Bard, Murdo Macfarlane. Recognising the originality and catchiness of Murdo's songs, the trio took two of them to the Royal National Mòd in Stirling in October 1971, where they won the Folk group competition and created an immediate stir with their professional performance and novel songs.

The following year they performed another of Murdo's songs (Mi le m' Uillinn) and won the New Song competition at the Pan-Celtic Festival in Killarney, Ireland, introducing themselves on to the international stage. This led to engagements throughout the Gaelic-speaking world: in England, Canada, Wales and Brittany.