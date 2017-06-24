Walter Prystawski
Walter Prystawski, CM (born 12 February 1933) is a Canadian violinist, conductor and teacher.
Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op. 60: Overture
Richard Strauss
Performer
Last played on
