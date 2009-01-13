Mindless Self IndulgenceFormed 1997
Mindless Self Indulgence Biography (Wikipedia)
Mindless Self Indulgence (often shortened to MSI) is an American electropunk band formed in New York City in 1997. Their music has a mixed style which includes punk rock, alternative rock, electronica, techno, industrial, hip hop and breakbeat hardcore. Their group name is derived from an Ayn Rand quote found in the book Atlas Shrugged.
