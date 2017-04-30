John Phillip Stamos ( STAY-mohss; born August 19, 1963) is an American actor, producer, musician, and singer. He first gained recognition for his contract role as Blackie Parrish on the ABC television series General Hospital, for which he was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He is known for his work in television, especially in his starring role as Jesse Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom Full House. Since the show's finale in 1995, Stamos has appeared in numerous TV films and series. Since 2005, he has been the national spokesperson for Project Cuddle.

From 2005 to 2009, Stamos had a starring role on the NBC medical drama ER as Dr. Tony Gates. In September 2009, he began playing the role of Albert in the Broadway revival of Bye Bye Birdie. From September 2015 to 2016, Stamos starred as the lead character in the Fox sitcom Grandfathered. As of 2016, he is an executive producer of the Netflix series Fuller House, in which he occasionally reprises the role of Jesse Katsopolis.