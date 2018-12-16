The Idea of NorthFormed 1996
The Idea of North
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44f0d5f6-61c6-40fe-afeb-5176ef9bc858
The Idea of North Biography (Wikipedia)
The Idea of North are an Australian a cappella vocal ensemble founded in Canberra in 1993, by Nick Begbie (tenor), Meg Corson (alto), Trish Delaney-Brown (soprano) and Andrew Piper (bass). In March 2002 Corson was replaced as alto by Naomi Crellin. Delaney-Brown was replaced on soprano in February 2007 by Sally Cameron. They won the Best Jazz Album category at the ARIA Music Awards of 2010 for Feels Like Spring (collaboration with James Morrison) and again in 2013 for Smile.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Idea of North Tracks
Sort by
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
The Idea of North
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Idea of North Links
Back to artist