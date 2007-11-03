Sonia Dada is an American rock/soul/rhythm and blues band, which tours with between six and eight members. The Chicago-based band formed in 1990, when founding member Daniel Pritzker enlisted Michael Scott, Paris Delane, and Sam Hogan after hearing them sing in a subway station. Sonia Dada has become a mainstay of the Chicago musical scene in the years since, incorporating elements of rock, soul, gospel, and funk.

Their 1992 debut album, Sonia Dada, produced a major radio hit, "You Don't Treat Me No Good", and sold more than 100,000 copies. The album peaked at #29 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart in 1993. In 1994, the band's tour saw them opening for the group Traffic, as well as headlining an extremely successful Australian tour. The album reached #1 on the Australian ARIA charts and was the #13 highest selling album for the year of 1993. The single "You Don't Treat Me No Good" was a #1 hit and the #3 highest selling single for the same year, while "You Ain't Thinking (About Me)" was #40. However, they are known primarily as a one-hit wonder there. On the Australian ARIA charts "You Aint Thinking (About Me)" reached #3.