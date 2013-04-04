Panthers is an American punk rock band from Brooklyn, New York. The Village Voice described them as "groundbreaking dissonant HC (hardcore) with Rolling Stones swagger." Three members were previously in the hardcore band Orchid. Panthers have released four records. The most recent two, The Trick and Things Are Strange were released on Vice Records. Prior to that they released via Dim Mak Records and Troubleman Unlimited.

They began as a side project by members of the bands Orchid, Turing Machine, and The Red Scare.

Kip Uhlhorn went on to form the band Cloudland Canyon with Simon Wojan of King Khan & the Shrines.