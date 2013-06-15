Truth & Salvage Co. is a six-piece roots rock/Americana band from Los Angeles, California, and currently headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The band formed in late 2005 when members from Scrappy Hamilton and Old Pike, two simultaneously performing Los Angeles acts, merged and began performing under their current moniker. The band gained national attention in 2009, when Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson signed the group to his Silver Arrow label and gave them the opening slot on his band's tour that year. The band released their debut album (produced by Robinson) on May 25, 2010 and their second record, Pick Me Up, on Megaforce/Sony RED on July 23, 2013.