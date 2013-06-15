Truth & Salvage Co.
Truth & Salvage Co.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44e9954a-1947-427f-a6c3-bfdbbd0038be
Truth & Salvage Co. Biography (Wikipedia)
Truth & Salvage Co. is a six-piece roots rock/Americana band from Los Angeles, California, and currently headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The band formed in late 2005 when members from Scrappy Hamilton and Old Pike, two simultaneously performing Los Angeles acts, merged and began performing under their current moniker. The band gained national attention in 2009, when Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson signed the group to his Silver Arrow label and gave them the opening slot on his band's tour that year. The band released their debut album (produced by Robinson) on May 25, 2010 and their second record, Pick Me Up, on Megaforce/Sony RED on July 23, 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Truth & Salvage Co. Tracks
Sort by
Appalachian Hilltop
Truth & Salvage Co.
Appalachian Hilltop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Appalachian Hilltop
Last played on
Hail Hail
Truth & Salvage Co.
Hail Hail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hail Hail
Last played on
Truth & Salvage Co. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist