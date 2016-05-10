Fuad Backović (born 12 April 1982), better known by his stage name Deen, is a Bosnian pop recording artist, reality star and fashion designer. Backović was the lead singer of the Bosnian boy band 7Up from 1997 until 2002, when he became a solo artist. He represented Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Eurovision Song Contest 2004 with the song "In the Disco".

In 2008, Backović competed on the reality television show Farma. That same year, he retired from music to become a fashion designer, but revived his music career in November 2015 when he agreed to represent his country once again at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Ljubav je" together with Dalal Midhat-Talakić, Ana Rucner and rapper Jala Brat.