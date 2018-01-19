LaceCanadian country music group. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2000
Lace
1998
Lace Biography (Wikipedia)
Lace was a Canadian country music group who formed in 1998 with the backing of music producer David Foster. Active between 1998 and 2001, the band charted four singles on national country music charts, in addition to releasing a self-titled studio album on 143 Records (in association with Warner Bros. Records Nashville).
Lace Tracks
Can't Play Around
Lace
Can't Play Around
Can't Play Around
He Can't Take Without His Hands
Lace
He Can't Take Without His Hands
