Black Moth Super Rainbow Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Moth Super Rainbow (occasionally abbreviated as BMSR) is an American experimental electronic band from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US.
The project is currently composed of frontman, singer, and songwriter Tobacco whose vocals are altered via a vocoder, synth player The Seven Fields of Aphelion, synth player Pony Diver, drummer Iffernaut, and bassist STV SLV.
Former members include keyboardist Father Hummingbird, who typically played with a polysynth, and Power Pill Fist on bass.
Baby's in the Void
Baby's in the Void
Baby's in the Void
Panic Blooms
Panic Blooms
Panic Blooms
Forever Heavy
Forever Heavy
Forever Heavy
The Chew
The Chew
The Chew
The Primary Colour Movement
The Primary Colour Movement
The Primary Colour Movement
Zodiac Girls
Zodiac Girls
Zodiac Girls
Windshield Smasher
Windshield Smasher
Windshield Smasher
Born On A Day The Sun Didn't Rise
Born On A Day The Sun Didn't Rise
Twin of Myself
Twin of Myself
Twin of Myself
Happy Melted City
Happy Melted City
Happy Melted City
The Sticky
The Sticky
The Sticky
The Sticky (Pick and Mix Contender)
The Sticky (Pick and Mix Contender)
When the Sun Grows on Your Tongue
When the Sun Grows on Your Tongue
When the Sun Grows on Your Tongue
Tooth Deccay
Tooth Deccay
Tooth Deccay
Book at Bedtime - Black Moth Super Rainbow
Book at Bedtime - Black Moth Super Rainbow
Book at Bedtime - Black Moth Super Rainbow
