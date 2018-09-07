Black Moth Super Rainbow (occasionally abbreviated as BMSR) is an American experimental electronic band from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US.

The project is currently composed of frontman, singer, and songwriter Tobacco whose vocals are altered via a vocoder, synth player The Seven Fields of Aphelion, synth player Pony Diver, drummer Iffernaut, and bassist STV SLV.

Former members include keyboardist Father Hummingbird, who typically played with a polysynth, and Power Pill Fist on bass.