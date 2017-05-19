The Lennings
The Lennings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44e08c8a-feaf-4574-a255-811b6011e76e
The Lennings Tracks
Sort by
The One that I Want
The Lennings
The One that I Want
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The One that I Want
Last played on
You're the one That I want
The Lennings
You're the one That I want
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist