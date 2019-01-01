AndreaBulgarian Pop-Folk singer Teodora Rumenova Andreeva. Born 23 January 1987
Andrea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03fr8p0.jpg
1987-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44de7e3b-f6fe-499b-bdd9-8b7c7548586a
Andrea Biography (Wikipedia)
Teodora Rumenova Andreeva (born January 23, 1987), better known by her stage name Andrea (Bulgarian: Андреа), is a Bulgarian pop-folk singer. She and the Romanian singer Costi Ionita performed together and released music as Sahara. In 2013, BBC and Payam Forghani described her as a "pop-folk superstar".
